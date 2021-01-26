Manchester Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 510.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.21. 110,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,253. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.43.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.