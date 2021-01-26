WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%.

WSFS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.93. 21,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $47.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 12,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $401,633.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,396. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

