Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Announces Earnings Results

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

ELS stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.17. 8,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,165. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

