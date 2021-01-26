Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Announces Earnings Results

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

Shares of Esquire Financial stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,131. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $189.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.24. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $26.79.

ESQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Esquire Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

