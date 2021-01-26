Clean Yield Group Sells 105 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Clean Yield Group lowered its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Kadant were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,040,000 after buying an additional 49,918 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 693,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,052,000 after acquiring an additional 189,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,530,000 after acquiring an additional 49,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Kadant by 35,614.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 397,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 396,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 234,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,074,000 after acquiring an additional 25,681 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KAI traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.46. 452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,832. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.35. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $157.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $154.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 17.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

In related news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,756.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $74,753.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,728 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

