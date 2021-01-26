Clean Yield Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Biogen makes up about 1.2% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 84.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,704,000 after buying an additional 316,681 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Biogen by 223.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,042,000 after purchasing an additional 163,257 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Biogen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,728,000 after purchasing an additional 160,408 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 36.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,737,000 after purchasing an additional 140,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth $32,891,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIIB traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,508. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.26 and its 200 day moving average is $268.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.97.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.