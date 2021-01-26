Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Essential Utilities by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,222,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,462,000 after purchasing an additional 626,315 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,885,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,893,000 after acquiring an additional 228,223 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,114,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 24.5% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,225,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,341,000 after buying an additional 241,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,336,000 after buying an additional 71,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Essential Utilities news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.70. The stock had a trading volume of 26,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average is $44.87.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $348.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

