Security National Trust Co. Has $564,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Security National Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 35,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $48.52. 61,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,320,436. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

