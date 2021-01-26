Security National Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after buying an additional 60,480 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after buying an additional 68,567 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 28,094 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.99. 11,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,279. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.46. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.