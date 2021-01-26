Hamlin Capital Management LLC Acquires 97,973 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 930,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,973 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises about 4.3% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $93,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GPC traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $101.07. 10,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,216. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.60. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

