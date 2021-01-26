Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 192,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 63,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 62,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,887. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.14.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.