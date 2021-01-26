Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $12.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.9% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 582.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.28. 5,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,189. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.68. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

