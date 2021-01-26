General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. General Electric also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.15-0.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on GE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.