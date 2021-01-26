$190.54 Million in Sales Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will report sales of $190.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.22 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $70.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $474.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $477.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $755.70 million, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $761.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MXL shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. MaxLinear has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $334,392.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,687.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,169 shares of company stock worth $2,549,357. 9.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth approximately $12,299,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 264,501 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 389.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 308,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 245,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth approximately $5,043,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

