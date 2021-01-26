The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.07 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will announce sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.28 billion. The Southern posted sales of $4.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year sales of $20.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.12 billion to $20.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $21.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Southern by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SO traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $59.93. 85,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346,767. The Southern has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.36. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

