Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $365.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,600. The business’s 50-day moving average is $351.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.29. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $369.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.