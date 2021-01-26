Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.64.

Shares of SWKS traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,740. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.97. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $170.69. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $156,286.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

