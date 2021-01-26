Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 53,420 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,420 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $201.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,496. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

