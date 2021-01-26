Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 161.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on D. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.62. The company had a trading volume of 75,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,532. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.22. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,678.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.