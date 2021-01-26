11,517 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.4% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,536. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

