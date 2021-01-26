Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,970 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in ResMed by 535.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 273,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 230,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ResMed by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,593,000 after purchasing an additional 223,033 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 2.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,489,811,000 after purchasing an additional 221,840 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ResMed by 225.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 141,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ResMed by 104.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 237,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 121,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total transaction of $292,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,329.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,281,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,275,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $222.37. 6,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,769. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $224.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.01.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

