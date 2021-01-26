Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Chubb comprises 0.9% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 21.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.85. 9,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,974. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.72.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,820,735.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

