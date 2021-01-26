Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

PM stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.65. 79,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,003,089. The company has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

