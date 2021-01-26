The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
The Williams Companies has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years.
NYSE:WMB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 244,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,002,691. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. The Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.
The Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.
Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.