The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

The Williams Companies has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 244,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,002,691. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. The Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

