LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.06

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.06 and last traded at $47.06, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.77.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27. The company has a market cap of $956.48 million, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $76,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,779,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,966,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 134,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $4,915,819.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,779,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,741,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,890. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 836.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 59,165 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

