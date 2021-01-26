FlypMe Price Up 1.4% This Week (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, FlypMe has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $806,656.62 and $3,325.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00071141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.90 or 0.00857244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00051330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.03 or 0.04356287 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017538 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

