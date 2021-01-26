GreenSpace Brands Inc. (JTR.V) (CVE:JTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.14

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (JTR.V) (CVE:JTR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 2144244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 429.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$51.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59.

Get GreenSpace Brands Inc. (JTR.V) alerts:

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (JTR.V) (CVE:JTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that GreenSpace Brands Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company provides snack food products, such as raw and roasted nuts, seeds, and dried fruits under the Central Roast brand; and cheese-free products under the GO VEGGIE brand name.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSpace Brands Inc. (JTR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSpace Brands Inc. (JTR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.