New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) (CVE:NZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.02

New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) (CVE:NZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.22.

About New Zealand Energy Corp. (NZ.V) (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

