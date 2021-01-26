Marechale Capital Plc (MAC.L) (LON:MAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.45

Marechale Capital Plc (MAC.L) (LON:MAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.45 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05), with a volume of 35012671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.43 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 million and a P/E ratio of -13.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About Marechale Capital Plc (MAC.L) (LON:MAC)

Marechale Capital Plc, a corporate finance company, providing strategic, merger and acquisitions, and advisory services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It also offers capital raising, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

