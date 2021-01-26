Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 7,085 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NCLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 364,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,771,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

