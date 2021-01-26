Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 1,520 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,087,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,879,000 after buying an additional 171,455 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 56,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383,262. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

