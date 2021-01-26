Hollencrest Capital Management Has $3.02 Million Stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,951 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.08% of BlackBerry worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $2,605,874.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,007,501.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,061 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,982,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,817,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.66. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BB. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.