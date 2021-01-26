Security National Trust Co. Has $13.23 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Security National Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 127.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,567 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.3% of Security National Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 54,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 85,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,413,660. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $75.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

