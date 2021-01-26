Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,899.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,934.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,772.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,634.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

