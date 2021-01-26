Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 701.78 ($9.17).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

LAND traded up GBX 8.90 ($0.12) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 622 ($8.13). The company had a trading volume of 2,712,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Land Securities Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 997.20 ($13.03). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 676.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 600.05. The company has a market cap of £4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s previous dividend of $11.60. Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s payout ratio is currently -23.33%.

In other news, insider Mark Allan bought 45,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 682 ($8.91) per share, for a total transaction of £311,639.90 ($407,159.52).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

