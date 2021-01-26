Brokerages Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Target Price at $5,850.00

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,850.00.

WZZZY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Wizz Air stock remained flat at $$14.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

