QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. QuinStreet reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.07 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on QNST. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,566. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55.

In other news, Director David J. Pauldine sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,965.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $660,918.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,329 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,874.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,584 shares of company stock worth $4,216,272. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 40.7% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 181,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 52,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter worth $1,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

