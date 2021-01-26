Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 333,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 9.7% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.93. The company had a trading volume of 52,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,167. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

