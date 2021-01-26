Manchester Financial Inc. Grows Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.38. The stock had a trading volume of 52,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.98.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

