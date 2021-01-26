Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $932,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,190,157.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,845 and have sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.11. 26,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,364. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $45.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.