PL Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

PL Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243,300 shares during the period. First Horizon accounts for approximately 1.0% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in First Horizon by 5.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 20,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 20.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 10.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 5.7% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 173,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,755.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,436. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

