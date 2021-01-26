Manchester Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Manchester Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WORK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Slack Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Slack Technologies by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WORK. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

In other Slack Technologies news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 29,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,275,206.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 350,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,273,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $188,775.00. Insiders have sold a total of 998,292 shares of company stock valued at $39,040,521 over the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.77. The company had a trading volume of 350,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,696. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.48 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.