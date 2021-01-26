900 Shares in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Bought by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.8% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 146.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAIN. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,346. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.59 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. Main Street Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

