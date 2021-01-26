Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT):

1/26/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $152.00.

1/26/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was downgraded by analysts at 140166 from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $152.00.

1/21/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $139.00 to $146.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $131.00 to $145.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $131.00.

1/15/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

1/6/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

1/5/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $155.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $139.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,172. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $156.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,136,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,481,000 after acquiring an additional 154,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,657,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,949,000 after acquiring an additional 446,658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,137,000 after acquiring an additional 584,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,487,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

