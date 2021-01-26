Sanders Morris Harris LLC Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 333.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 34,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.19. 234,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,172,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $712.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.96.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.78.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

