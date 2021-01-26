Manchester Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Manchester Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1000 ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab 1000 ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab 1000 ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter.

SCHK stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.49. 1,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,551. Schwab 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55.

