Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 21,697 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,697 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,463,000 after purchasing an additional 298,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,440,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,169 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,785 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,138,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 102,769 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.85. 108,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,938,051. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

