SYM FINANCIAL Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $132,268,000. Mass General Brigham Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $89,066,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,025,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,930,000 after acquiring an additional 67,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 69.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after acquiring an additional 277,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 455,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.92. 64,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,689. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.73. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $94.38.

