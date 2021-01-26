Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 3.1% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,636,000 after acquiring an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,731,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,657,000 after acquiring an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,870,000 after acquiring an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.44.

NYSE ITW traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.81. 18,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,307. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.39 and a 200-day moving average of $199.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

