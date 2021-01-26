Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to announce ($0.85) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allakos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the lowest is ($0.90). Allakos posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($3.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($3.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALLK shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Allakos in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allakos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $14,611,505.35. 44.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allakos by 17.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Allakos by 47.7% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Allakos during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLK stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.09. 7,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,530. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average is $98.42. Allakos has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $157.96.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

